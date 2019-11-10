|
DAVIS, Rosalee Aabel Rosalee Aabel Davis, 85 of Austin, passed away on November 5, 2019. She was born on December 8, 1933 in Minden, Nebraska to Marius and Ethel (Youngson) Aabel. Rosalee worked in Civil Service for 35 years and as a monitor for Austin ISD for 18 years until her retirement. The family will be accepting guests from 2:00pm-4:00pm on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Cook Walden Forest Oaks Funeral Home. Additional services and burial will take place at a later date with Layton Funeral Home in Minden, Nebraska. Rosalee is survived by her husband of 68 years, Jack Davis; 3 sons, Brian Davis (Maria), Mark Davis, and Bradley Davis (Glenys); 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Davis, and her parents. Online condolences may be made at www.CookWaldenForestOaks.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 10, 2019