Austin American-Statesman Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park
6300 West William Cannon Drive
Austin, TX 78749
(512) 892-1172
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park
6300 West William Cannon Drive
Austin, TX 78749
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalee Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalee Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosalee Davis Obituary
DAVIS, Rosalee Aabel Rosalee Aabel Davis, 85 of Austin, passed away on November 5, 2019. She was born on December 8, 1933 in Minden, Nebraska to Marius and Ethel (Youngson) Aabel. Rosalee worked in Civil Service for 35 years and as a monitor for Austin ISD for 18 years until her retirement. The family will be accepting guests from 2:00pm-4:00pm on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Cook Walden Forest Oaks Funeral Home. Additional services and burial will take place at a later date with Layton Funeral Home in Minden, Nebraska. Rosalee is survived by her husband of 68 years, Jack Davis; 3 sons, Brian Davis (Maria), Mark Davis, and Bradley Davis (Glenys); 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Davis, and her parents. Online condolences may be made at www.CookWaldenForestOaks.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosalee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now