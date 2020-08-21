Rosalio Duran

DURAN, Rosalio "Rabbit" Age 87, passed peacefully on Monday, August 17, 2020 due to complications from heart surgery. Rabbit was born to Ezekiel Duran and Eva Gonzales Duran on May 18, 1933 in Austin, Texas. A political and social pillar in East Austin, Rabbit grew up playing youth sports and was the first Hispanic to play on the Austin High School football team. Although he was only 5'5", he was fast as a 'rabbit', and ran circles around other players as a running back, graduating in 1952. During the Korean War, he proudly served in the U.S. Navy as a supply and logistics specialist onboard the aircraft carrier, USS Oriskany (CV-34) from 1952 to 1956. In 1969, he married his beautiful wife, Mary. Rabbit and Mary raised her three children and had two more children together. There were also many others that called him dad over the course of his life. Many people know him from his iconic business, Rabbit's Lounge on East 6th and Chicon. Rabbit's opened in 1969 and was not only a neighborhood bar where all were welcomed, it also became a cultural and political hub that supported the East side community. Rabbit's Lounge, 'the place', was often filled with Judges, Senators, City Councilmen, and Capital Staff. If you were running for Office, Rabbit's endorsement came with a sign placed on his corner. The community need only drive by to know who to vote for. Countless fundraisers were held throughout the 40 plus years of operation for many up-and-coming politicians and for countless families and friends. If you needed help, you could call Rabbit. He would make a few calls and the community would come together for the cause. Retiring in 2012, Rabbit maintained ownership of the legendary corner in east Austin. He thoroughly enjoyed his partnership arrangement with Scranton Twohey, owner of Whisler's, which was orchestrated by his son, Ryan. He would constantly share its history and success with anyone who would listen. Whisler's continues to honor the legacy of Rabbit's. Rabbit's departure leaves a monumental void, not only in the hearts of his loving family, but also in the hearts of the vast number of friends and community members who Rabbit considered his extended family. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Mary, son Ryan, and 2 sisters Ina Mahnick and Yolanda Duran. He is survived by his sister Elma Duran Lafuente, daughters Angela Duran, Catherine Ferrell, Lisa Blonkvist, son George Fancher III, 7 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and countless nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services to honor Rabbit are carefully planned to accommodate the current COVID restrictions. All services will be live streamed for those who would like to participate and pay their respects safely from home. Please visit Mission Funeral Home at Missionmemorials.com
for specific service times and details. Lie in Repose 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Monday, August 24, 2020 at Mission Funeral Home - South Side. (Masks Required) Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Mission Funeral Home - South Side. (Limit 120 Guests / Masks Required) Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. (Limit 100 Guests / Masks Required) Interment will be by invitation only.