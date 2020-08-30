BAXTER, Rosario Mercado October 20, 1937 August 21, 2020 Rosario (Rose) Baxter lived a full and graceful life. A native Austinite, she was the daughter of Pantaleon and Adela Mercado. At an early age she played violin in the University of Texas Junior String Project while attending University Junior High School; graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in 1956 where she was a Red Jacket, and in 1960 she earned a Fine Arts degree from the University of Texas at Austin. Her father and immigrant mother made sure Rose and her siblings attended college and became respected professionals in architecture, education and graphic arts. Rose had a long art career. Her portfolio included fashion illustration, book design and illustration and botanical watercolors. She worked with Lady Bird Johnson in the early years of the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, helping design the Center's first fundraising materials. Her botanical artwork graces the homes of Texans across the country. She leaves behind her husband of more than 52 years, David; son Jason, sister Alice Mercado-Castro and husband Zeke, as well as sister-in-law and brother-in-law Judy and Richard Hamner. Alice and Rose's brother Jose died in 2016. Aunt Rose remains in the hearts of her beloved nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great niece. Rose and her family are especially grateful to Dr. Kunjan Bhatt, Laura Calais and Christa Lincke of the Austin Heart Hospital; Cheryl Soto of Encompass Home Health; Radhika Nayak and Paula Pratte of Hospice Austin. Their gentle and compassionate care eased this journey for Rose and her loved ones. During the pandemic, her neighbors pitched in to help and keep Rose safe at home; her family will be forever grateful for their kindness. A Rosary will be held September 4 at 7:00 p.m. and a Funeral Mass celebrated September 5 at 10:00 a.m., both at St. Austin's Catholic Church, 2026 Guadalupe, Austin. In-person attendance at both must be limited to 60 people; however, the Mass will be streamed online here: https://staustin.org/mass
. A private interment will be held at a later date at Santa Maria Cemetery in Pflugerville. The family urges you to contribute generously to Hospice Austin in Rose's name, the work they do for our community is invaluable.