RUNG, Rose Joan Rose Joan Rung, age 89, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2019 at Brookdale Hospice in Northwest Austin. Rose was born in Kearny, New Jersey on June 24, 1930 to Jasper and Rose Gambino. Raised in New Jersey and New York, Rose spent weekends at the Jersey shore and worked in New York City. Her life changed when she met the love of her life, Martin Rung, married, moved briefly to Oklahoma and then settling in Austin, Texas to start a new life. Rose and Marty came to love their new home, buying their first house, raising cattle and riding Rose's much loved horse Buck, enjoying their beach house in Corpus Christi before losing it in a hurricane, and then welcoming their two sons Michael and Peter with great joy. Rose became active in volunteering and supporting her boys' Boy Scouts and sports teams. As a great cook and baker, Rose contributed many wonderful recipes to St. Louis Parish's Cookbooks. Rose took a job at the University of Texas when Marty died in 1973. Proud of her role in UT's Engineering Department, she took special pride in supporting the Longhorns and in ensuring that International students felt at home. Rose attended many UT football games and remained an avid Longhorn fan. She continued volunteering her time to the community including the KLRU TV auction where she worked for many years. She was a long-time usher at the State, Paramount & UT Performing Arts theater. Rose always valued most the importance of family and caring for one another. Although she missed the East coast, she kept close ties to her family while cherishing her many life-long friendships in Austin. Rose was preceded in death by her husband Martin. She is survived by her two sons Michael and Peter (Amy), her younger sister Marie and her beloved grandsons Maclin and Owen. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Louis King of France Catholic Church, 7601 Burnet Road, Austin, TX. Burial will immediately follow at Assumption Cemetery, 3650 S Interstate 35 Frontage Rd. Austin, TX 78704. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 3, 2019