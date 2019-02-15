|
O'REILLY, Rose Marie Rose Marie O'Reilly, age 66, went to be with the Lord on January 27th, 2019, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Rose is survived by her husband of 42 years Richard O'Reilly, sons Ryan O'Reilly (Lucaya), Robert O'Reilly (Melissa), brother Robert Ruckert (Cecilia), grandchildren Jaisen, Mason, Meadow, Mickey, and Maecy, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family will be holding a memorial service and reception at the O'Reilly home in Liberty Hill, TX on February 16, 2019.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 15, 2019