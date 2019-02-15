Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
O'Reilly home
Liberty Hill, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose O'Reilly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Marie O'Reilly

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rose Marie O'Reilly Obituary
O'REILLY, Rose Marie Rose Marie O'Reilly, age 66, went to be with the Lord on January 27th, 2019, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Rose is survived by her husband of 42 years Richard O'Reilly, sons Ryan O'Reilly (Lucaya), Robert O'Reilly (Melissa), brother Robert Ruckert (Cecilia), grandchildren Jaisen, Mason, Meadow, Mickey, and Maecy, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family will be holding a memorial service and reception at the O'Reilly home in Liberty Hill, TX on February 16, 2019.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.