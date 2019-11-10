|
CASTLEBERRY, Rosemary Rosemary Castleberry of Austin died peacefully Halloween morning, 2019, surrounded by her husband of 62 years. Rosemary was an Austin Parks legend, serving for 30 years in countless capacities including Director, boxing judge, Mrs. Claus and Board President of the Parks board for many years as well as chairing the Bond Oversight Committee. Her many accolades culminated in 2006 with a Proclamation of Distinguished Service and a Key to the City. Rosemary is survived by her husband, Sam Castleberry, daughter Mary White and husband Brian, son Joe Castleberry and wife Gayla, son Steve Castleberry and wife Debi, 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was the love of Sam's life and devoted to her children and her community. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Austin Parks Foundation. An Open House Memorial Service will be held November 16, 2019, 1-4 pm, coordinated by the www.neptunesociety.com/obituaries. Please visit www.neptunesociety.com or legacy.com for details about the service.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 10, 2019