OATMAN, Rosemary "Tish" 75, of Round Rock, Texas, passed away on October 8, 2019. On Sunday, October 13th, Central Baptist Church, 301 N. Lake Creek Dr. in Round Rock, will host a visitation at 1:00 pm and a memorial service at 2:00 pm, with burial to follow at 3:30 pm at Walnut Creek Baptist Church, 12062 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin, Texas, 78753. Tish was born in Austin in 1943, the daughter of Mayette and Agnes Mayes Smith of Austin. She attended Lamar Junior High School, graduated from McCallum High School and attended Blinn Junior College. She and her husband, David Oatman, moved from Austin to Round Rock (RR) in 1976. Her proudest accomplishment was serving on the RR City Council. She was a member of the Republican Women of Williamson Co., president of the RR Historic Preservation Commission, and an election worker for many years. Tish proactively supported the opening of Robertson Elementary School in 1979, co-founding the PTA, establishing the first playground, and designing the school's first Road Runner mascot. In 1984, Tish joined the Round Rock High School Dragon Band Boosters. She played a major role in starting the Dragon Band Booster Bingo, which continues to this day. Tish is survived by her husband of 57 years,David Oatman of Round Rock, her sister Sandy Buchanan, son Thomas Oatman (Nichole), daughter Latisha Bronson (Craig Jacobson), as well as four grandchildren Dalton and Skyler Oatman, and Hunter and Bryce Bronson. Tish is preceded in death by her parents, son-in-law Tors Bronson, and granddaughter Madison Kayla Bronson. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations for Tish Oatman's Memorial Fund online at https://tinyurl.com/TishOatman or by mail to 504 Karolyn Dr., Round Rock, Texas, 78664. Arrangements entrusted to Affordable Burial & Cremation Service.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 12, 2019