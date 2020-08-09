ALEXANDER, Rosetta Rosetta Alexander, 71, of Austin died Monday, August 3rdShe was born in Austin, TX on August 3, 1949, a daughter of the late Willie Beatrice (Cleveland) and Rev. Robert Lee Pearson, Sr. The Family Celebration of her Life Service (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/rosettaalexander
) will be 11 AM on Tuesday, August 11th at St. James Missionary Baptist Church. Interment at Clearview Cemetery Bastrop, TX. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on Monday, August 10th. Go to www.alcbf.com
for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.