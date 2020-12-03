PLEASANTS, Rosetta Age 75, of Austin died Monday, November 23rd. She was born in Waxahachie, Tx on April 20, 1945, a daughter of the late Ernest Hargers, and the late Estella (Porter) Hargers. The Family Celebration of her Life Service (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts
/7325565/rosettapleasants) will be 3PM on Saturday, December 5th at Grant Chapel AME Worship Center. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF, 510 S. Main St, Taylor, Tx 2PM-6PM on Friday, December 4th. Go to www.alcbf.com
for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration by Franklin who will fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.