|
|
LUGO, Rosie Our beloved Rosie G. Lugo, age 96, was called to our Heavenly Father on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Rosie was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Domingo P. Lugo; her son, Tony G. Lugo; daughter, Gloria Chapin; and her 4 brothers. She is survived by her children: Domingo Lugo, Jr., Margaret (Gilbert) Rangel, Rudy G. (Bertha) Lugo, and Carmen L. (Joe) Duran; 12 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren; as well as numerous other loving family and friends. A special thank you to her grandchildren: Katherine De Leon, Jennifer Ramirez, and Zachary Duran for their continued love and care they gave to their grandmother. We would also like to give special thanks to Hospice Austin as well as Mary and Marlene. Visitation will be held from 5:00 9:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Mission Funeral Home South. Scripture Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Mission Funeral Home South. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery. Please visit www.missionmemorials.com to leave condolences and order flowers.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 4, 2020