Rosie Mae Taylor

Rosie Mae Taylor Obituary
TAYLOR, Rosie Mae Rosie Mae Taylor, 82, of Pflugerville, died Monday, February 25th. She was born in Bastrop, TX on March 30, 1936, a daughter of the late Ora Lee Martin and Lonnie Taylor. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1300 E 12th Street, Austin, TX 78702 4 PM to 7 PM on Wednesday, March 6th. The Celebration of her Life Service will be 1 PM on Thursday, March 7th at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Austin, TX with Pastor J.C. Chambers officiating. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. Rosie's family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 3, 2019
