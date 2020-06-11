Rosie Moya Caballero
1926 - 2020
CABALLERO, Rosie Moya May 24, 1926 June 8, 2020 Rosie Moya Caballero, 94, of Austin, Texas passed away Monday, June 8, 2020. She was born on May 24, 1926 to Blas G. and Olivia Ramos Moya in Austin, Texas. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Joe C. Briones and her second husband, Roy Sanchez Caballero. Rosie is survived by her children: Leonard Briones (Yolanda), Jimmie Caballero (Josie), Virginia Wilder, Roy Caballero, Jr. (Rosie), and Stella Davila; 17 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will begin at 5:30 p.m., Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 North Interstate 35, Pflugerville, Texas 78660 with a rosary service beginning at 7:00 p.m. A graveside service will begin at 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 15, 2020 at Assumption Cemetery, 3650 South Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Austin, Texas 78741. Social distancing will be practiced. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Meals on Wheels. Special thanks to Pflugerville Health Care Center and Meals on Wheels.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
05:30 PM
Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home
JUN
14
Rosary
07:00 PM
Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home
JUN
15
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Assumption Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home
14501 North Ih-35
Pflugerville, TX 78660
5122514118
