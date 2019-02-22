|
|
YATES, Roxie Lorena Huckabee 101, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 in Austin, TX. She was born to Addie & Knox Huckabee on September 19, 1917 in Rockhill, SC. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Yates, infant daughter Mary, three brothers and one sister. Roxie is survived by daughters Alice Cartwright of Austin, TX and Jane Alexander of Walhalla, SC, granddaughter Laura Cartwright & husband Clay Harris, five other grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Memorial service March 2nd, 2:30pm, Brush Country Nursing & Rehab, 6500 Brush Country Rd, Austin, TX.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 22, 2019