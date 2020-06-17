MUNN SR., Roy Daniel The family of Roy Daniel Munn, Sr, (March 27, 1943 May 27, 2020) lovingly remember him as a wonderful father, grandfather, sweetie, friend, mentor, teacher, counselor, dancer, competitor, pet spoiler, intellect, and master carpenter. After suffering a cardiac arrest on May 24th, Roy transitioned peacefully with loved ones surrounding him on May 27, 2020. He was a gentle giant in this world who was loved by many and respected by all who knew him. He is survived by sons Michael Bruce Munn (wife Jennifer) and Roy Daniel Munn Jr., many grandchildren, Uncle Mac and Aunt Marie Munn, many cousins, longtime sweetie, Debbie Vidotto and family. He was preceded in death by parents Seth and Cumi Munn and brother Graham. Please see the full tribute to Roy on Debbie Vidotto's Facebook page. Zoom Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 and 2:00 Saturday, June 20, 2020. Join Zoom Meeting (link on FB) https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83077869636



