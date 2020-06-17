Roy Daniel Munn Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MUNN SR., Roy Daniel The family of Roy Daniel Munn, Sr, (March 27, 1943 May 27, 2020) lovingly remember him as a wonderful father, grandfather, sweetie, friend, mentor, teacher, counselor, dancer, competitor, pet spoiler, intellect, and master carpenter. After suffering a cardiac arrest on May 24th, Roy transitioned peacefully with loved ones surrounding him on May 27, 2020. He was a gentle giant in this world who was loved by many and respected by all who knew him. He is survived by sons Michael Bruce Munn (wife Jennifer) and Roy Daniel Munn Jr., many grandchildren, Uncle Mac and Aunt Marie Munn, many cousins, longtime sweetie, Debbie Vidotto and family. He was preceded in death by parents Seth and Cumi Munn and brother Graham. Please see the full tribute to Roy on Debbie Vidotto's Facebook page. Zoom Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 and 2:00 Saturday, June 20, 2020. Join Zoom Meeting (link on FB) https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83077869636

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved