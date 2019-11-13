|
JOHNSON, Roy Leonard Roy Leonard Johnson, age 98, passed away November 10, 2019. Roy was born April 28, 1921 in Ruthven, Iowa. Roy was preceded in death by his parents and older brother. Survivors include his loving wife of 72 years, Jane Johnson; sons, Larry Johnson and wife Shelley and William Johnson and wife Linda; daughter, Carol York and husband Thomas and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother and sister. Visitation will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at Cook Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 N. IH 35, Pflugerville, TX 78660. Funeral Services will be 10am Saturday, November 16, 2019 at PromiseLand Church, 1504 E 51st Street, Austin, TX 78723. Military graveside services will follow at Cook Walden Capital Parks Cemetery. To leave and online condolence for the family, go to www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 13, 2019