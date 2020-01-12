|
ALMARAZ, Roy M. On Thursday January 9, 2020, Roy Almaraz, husband, father, great-great grandfather passed at the age of 85. Roy was born in San Antonio, Texas on June 5, 1934. He served in the United States Army, during his service he met and married his love Victoria Alaniz on August 6, 1956. They were married for 59 years before her passing. Roy was a professional painter by trade and loved his Fender guitar. At the age of 13 years he self-taught himself the guitar and discovered his passion. However the true gift was the voice he carried out with the strum of each string he played. He was a member at U.C House of Prayer Church in Austin Tx. He was preceded in death by his son Armando Gil, sister Magdalena Almaraz, grandson Jeremiah P. Guerrero, mother Isabel M. Almaraz, wife Victoria Almaraz and grandson Jesus Tonche. He is survived by his four brothers and two sisters alongside his five daughters including: Selma Guerrero (Samuel Guerrero), Sandra Guerrero (Jesus Guerrero), Rosenda Almaraz, Camila Rodriguez, and Reyna Almaraz. Eighteen grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Family viewing on Sunday January 12, 2020 from 2:00-4:30 pm, service to follow at 5:00 pm at United Christians House of Prayer Church. Burial will be held at the Assumption Cemetery on Wednesday January 15, 2020 at 10:00 am in Austin Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 12, 2020