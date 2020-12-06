REYNA, Roy Roy Reyna, 73, of Austin, TX, passed away peacefully in his home on November 30. Roy was born in San Antonio, Texas to Gilbert and Evelia Reyna on January 6, 1947. Roy graduated from Jefferson High School in San Antonio in 1965 and then proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1966-1969. Upon his honorable discharge in 1969, Roy re-enlisted in the United States Marine Corps Reserves until 1972. During this time, he attended San Antonio College and met the love of his life, Gloria Martinez, who would become his constant companion for the next 50 years. On March 28, 1970, Roy and Gloria were married at San Jose Catholic Church in Austin. Roy earned his B.A. in Biological Chemistry from Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio. He then received a scholarship to medical school in Cuernavaca, Mexico, and did his rotations in Corpus Christi, Texas and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A heart attack during this time caused him to put his medical career on hold. In 1984, Roy became the General Manager of Gloria's parents' restaurant, Matt's El Rancho. He served as President of the Austin Restaurant Association during that time and received the "Austin Restaurateur of the Year" award in 1989. During his time in the restaurant business, Roy served on the Austin Community Foundation Grants Committee, the Board of Directors of the Paramount Theatre as well as the Texas Restaurant Association, and was co-chairman of the Finance Committee for San Jose Catholic Church. His love of health science brought Roy back to school in the 90's. He attended The University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston, where he obtained his Master's in Epidemiology. During his time there, he also taught classes. After graduating in 1995, he used his health and medical expertise as a Clinical Director to work at the Kickapoo Healing Grounds in Eagle Pass, Texas. He also worked with several other Native American tribes, including some memorably cold months in Alaska. He ended his career working for the Texas Department of State Health Services as the HIV/STD Surveillance Group Manager, where he enjoyed his time, before finally retiring. Roy is most known for his larger than life personality, sense of humor and his generosity. He was witty, clever, and the life of every party. Roy was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He was deeply committed to his Catholic faith. He loved to cook, and he loved to eat! He was a foodie before it was cool. Although he could prepare any type of meal, he was especially known for his Christmas tamales and his brisket. He also enjoyed traveling to Europe and Las Vegas with his friends. He enjoyed riding his Harley before Gloria made him give it up. He loved collecting and working on cars from his 1951 Ford to his 1939 Jaguar. He was also a handyman's handyman. He could fix anything. He really loved working on their "Country House" in Wimberley, Texas. The best things about Roy always revolved around his family. He loved his wife, children and grandchildren with all of his heart. He was generous to a fault. He loved road trips to go fishing and eat barbecue. He would dress up as Santa each year at Christmas and the Easter Bunny each year at Easter. He was everything you could want in a son, spouse, father, grandfather, Tio, cousin or friend. His absence will leave a void in the lives of all who knew him, especially his family. He was blessed with the gift of abundant love. He will forever be missed. Roy is survived by his wife of 50 years, Gloria Reyna, his daughter Denise Kreps (Mack), his daughter Rebecca Alvarez (Ramon), his son Roy Gilbert Reyna (Addy), his grandchildren Naomi, Faith, Mauro, Sonnie, Kloe and Aria Grace, his sisters Elia Reyna and Estella Kierce (Chuck), and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Evelia Reyna and his brother Gilbert Reyna. Memorial donations may be made to The Austin Community Foundation in honor of Roy's passion to help and feed others. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to their family and friends, their parish San Jose Catholic Church, and the members of St. David's South Austin Hospital, Hospice Austin, and Harrell's Funeral Home, who lovingly supported Roy and his family during this time. Due to the current pandemic we will have a small private ceremony. However, family and friends are invited to watch the rosary and funeral services online at sanjosechurch.org
Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com
