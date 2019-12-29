|
NUNIS, Roy Thomas Roy was born in Austin on June 10th in 1938 to Roy and Hollie Nunis. He joined them, and his brother Bobby, in eternity on this December 20th. He married his college sweetheart, Meredith, on Ground Hog Day in 1963. They were blessed with twin sons, Todd and Mark, in January of 1967. They were doubly blessed with fantastic daughter-in-law's Julie and Brooke. There are eight grandchildren between the ages of twenty and fifteen: Casey, Cooper, Gavin, Krissy, Austin, Harrison, Faith and Sierraresiding in Texas, California and Tennessee. His major work career was the managing partner of Steak and Ale Restaurant, where he mentored many a future restaurateur. A planned early retirement led to lot of golf games with his buddies. A lot of traveling was done under his feet and wheels: snow skiing, RV camping and bicycling all over the US and some overseas. Roy's latter years were spent boxing against Parkinson's where he loved the sport, coaches and fellow boxers. A private scattering of ashes is planned. If anyone wishes to make a contribution please consider Hospice Austin, 4107 Spicewood Springs Road, Suite 100, Austin, TX 78759. Box on Roy!
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 29, 2019