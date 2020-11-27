1/
Royce Erwin Tschatschula
TSCHATSCHULA, Royce Erwin Royce Erwin Tschatschula, 88, of Round Rock, Texas passed away on November 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Dorothy; one brother, Eugene Tschatschula, one sister Elnora Everts; two grandsons, Bradley Tschatschula and Ryan Tschatschula. Royce is survived by his two sons, Ronnie Tschatschula and wife Glynis, and Roy Tschatschula; sister Lorine Richardson; and granddaughter Amanda Tschatschula. Visitation will be held at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 N. IH-35, Pflugerville, Texas from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Cook-Walden/Memorial Hill Cemetery.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home
NOV
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home
NOV
30
Interment
Cook-Walden/Memorial Hill Cemetery.
Funeral services provided by
Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home
14501 North Ih-35
Pflugerville, TX 78660
5122514118
