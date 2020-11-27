TSCHATSCHULA, Royce Erwin Royce Erwin Tschatschula, 88, of Round Rock, Texas passed away on November 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Dorothy; one brother, Eugene Tschatschula, one sister Elnora Everts; two grandsons, Bradley Tschatschula and Ryan Tschatschula. Royce is survived by his two sons, Ronnie Tschatschula and wife Glynis, and Roy Tschatschula; sister Lorine Richardson; and granddaughter Amanda Tschatschula. Visitation will be held at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 N. IH-35, Pflugerville, Texas from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Cook-Walden/Memorial Hill Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store