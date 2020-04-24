|
|
CORONADO, Ruben February 9, 1953 - March 30, 2020 Ruben Coronado passed away at the age of 67 on March 30, 2020 due to complications from a stroke. He was born in Poth, TX to Fermin Reyes Coronado and Virginia Gonzales Coronado. Ruben resided in Austin, TX at the time of his death. He was much loved as a father, grandfather, brother, family member, and friend. Ruben is survived by his daughter Sarah James and husband Sam; son Anthony Coronado; daughter Juanita Coronado; and grandson Vincent James. He is also survived by eight of his brothers and sisters: Andy, Mandy, Poli, Joe, Virginia, Janie, David, and Elena. He was preceded in death by his parents and by his siblings Victor, Margaret, Felicita, Daniel, and Louis. A celebration of Ruben's life will be scheduled as soon as we are able to safely gather. Those wishing to share a memory of Ruben or to express a condolence to the Coronado family may do so by emailing [email protected]
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 24, 2020