ESPARZA, Ruben On Thursday, June 20th, 2019, Ruben Esparza, loving father, husband, brother and son, passed away at the age of 58. Ruben grew up in Bracketville as 1 of 10 children. After high school, he studied at SouthWest Texas State University and earned his Political Science degree. He moved to Austin where he met his wife-to-be while working at Motorola. He spent many years in the high-tech industry, finishing his career at Flex. As busy as work kept him, he always made time to enjoy Austin fun, such as ACL and SXSW, with his wife, Virginia, and son, Joaquin. With his family, they enjoyed watching football, going to the Renaissance festival and Thursday Night Pizza. Ruben was loved by many and made friends with everyone. He was loved and admired by many and will be greatly missed, but always remembered. Ruben is survived by his wife of 24 years, Virginia Vega Esparza, son, Joaquin Luis Esparza, stepson, Matthew Butler, mother Fela Esparza, sisters Julie Esparza, Anna Boyce, Diana Esparza, Rosie (and husband Gerald) Allen, and Gina (and husband Marcelo) Garcia plus brothers Mario Esparza, Ernesto Esparza, Ricardo Esparza, and Abel (and wife Yvonne) Esparza. Services to be held at 2pm on Wednesday, June 26 th at St. Ignatius Martyr Church located on126 W. Oltorf St. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary