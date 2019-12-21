Home

Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Assumption Cemetery
Austin, TX
Ruben Ramirez Estrada Sr. Obituary
ESTRADA SR., Ruben Ramirez Ruben Ramirez Estrada Sr. (60) passed away on November 1, 2019 to be with the lord. He is survived by his wife Mary Ann Estrada, daughter Lucy, sons Ruben Jr. and wife Grace, Anthony, Joel and wife Megan, grandkids, great grandkids, siblings and many loving family members. Ruben was known to make people laugh, he cared for family and friends and loved America's team The Dallas Cowboys. He will forever be missed by all who knew him. His service will be held at Assumption Cemetery in Austin, Texas December 21, 2019 at 9 AM where he will be laid to rest.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 21, 2019
