Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruby Harris Obituary
HARRIS, Ruby "Ruby Jean" Ruby Harris, 76, formerly of Austin died in Tomball, TX on Monday, February 24th She was born in Austin, TX on July 8, 1943, a daughter of the late Ester Mae (Peace) and Wallace Chambers. Ruby was the widow of Richard D. Harris. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 11AM on Saturday, February 29th at Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church under the direction of Abundant LIFE Church with Pastor DeChard Freeman officiating. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered on Friday, February 28th to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3:00PM to 6:00PM. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -