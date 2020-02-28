|
|
HARRIS, Ruby "Ruby Jean" Ruby Harris, 76, formerly of Austin died in Tomball, TX on Monday, February 24th She was born in Austin, TX on July 8, 1943, a daughter of the late Ester Mae (Peace) and Wallace Chambers. Ruby was the widow of Richard D. Harris. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 11AM on Saturday, February 29th at Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church under the direction of Abundant LIFE Church with Pastor DeChard Freeman officiating. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered on Friday, February 28th to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3:00PM to 6:00PM. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 28, 2020