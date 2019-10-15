|
|
BROSSETTE, Ruby Jane Ruby Jane Brossette (Bourgeois), 89 years old, of Austin, Texas, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. She was born on January 16, 1930, in Bay St. Louis, Missouri, to the Late Arthur Lucien Bourgeois and the late Zella Lott. Ruby was the beloved wife of the Late Harry John Brossette of New Orleans, Louisiana. She was a compassionate and loving mother to five daughters, Emma Jane Franks, Susan Marie Brossette, Janet Ann Trepagnier, Julie Brossette Kirby, and Jeanne Marie Thompson; a grandmother to Mandy Toliver, Matthew Trepagnier, Natalie and Nathan Thompson; and a great grandmother to Tyler Baxter, and Eli and Ari Toliver. Ruby was preceded in death by beloved siblings, William P. Lee, Sarah Sasnett, Paul Lee and Carl Lee. The family will be celebrating her life on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 2:00 pm, at Cook Walden Forest Oaks Funeral Home Chapel, 6300 W William Cannon Dr., Austin, Texas 78749. Condolences may be offered at www.CookWaldenForestOaks.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 15, 2019