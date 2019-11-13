|
LUCE, Ruby Lea Williams Ruby Lea Williams Luce, 83, passed away November 8, 2019, at her home in Kyle, Texas, after complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Ruby was born April 14, 1936, in Anacoco, Louisiana, to parents, Jesse Williams and Mary Jane Marcus. She was the fourth of five children, growing up on a farm. As a teenager, she worked the soda pop counter at a local pharmacy and played guard on the girls varsity basketball team. While working at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Ruby met and married Thomas Hayden Luce. Ruby and Thomas lived throughout Texas including Falfurrias, Killeen, Austin, and Boling before retiring to Buda, Texas, to be closer to their children and grandchildren. MaMa Ruby was known to many of her grandkids' friends, as she and PaPa Thomas where an important presence in their lives. Ruby enjoyed fishing, gardening, completing the crossword puzzle every morning, watching professional golf and tennis, and in later years, winning the family Fantasy Football league. Ruby was a loyal supporter of KLRU. Ruby is survived by her daughters, Beverly Kauffmann (Jeff) and Leslie Jones (Darrell); four grandchildren, Christine Kauffmann Hansen (Mike), Michael Kauffmann, Matthew Jones (friend Bonnie), and Cate Jones McClendon (Sam); her two great-granddaughters, Brooke and Molly Hansen; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends throughout Texas and Louisiana. The family would like to send our sincere thanks to Dr. Kalpesh Patel and Dr. Lawrence Tokaz for their support and care of our mother over the past few years. At her request, a celebration of life will be held at her home from 2-4 pm on December 7, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice Austin, The Salvation Army, or Planned Parenthood.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 13, 2019