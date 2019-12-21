|
|
PALTAUF, Rudolf Rudolf Paltauf, 59, of Red Rock, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Rudolf was born on April 27, 1960 to Rudolf and Shirley (Crabtree) Paltauf in Dayton, Ohio. Rudolf loved working with his hands as a stone mason and loved to include his children in the process. When driving down a road his love for his craft would make him stop and visit a site that he found interesting in its workmanship. Fond memories include taking his children for hikes in parks and exploring the old buildings, despite any caution tape or signs restricting access. Rudolf had busy hands that kept him fixing, modifying old cars and motorcycles. He was fearless in his adventures and exploring nature. He also enjoyed drawing and sketching, and most importantly, he became very spiritual in the last few years of his life. Rudolf was ordained as a deacon in his church and served his church faithfully. He dedicated a large part of his personal time studying scripture and spreading God's message to anyone he encountered through a prayer. He is survived by his wife, Bridget; four daughters: Roxanne Paltauf, Ronica Paltauf, Rubi Paltauf, Rosalynn Schultz and husband, Schyuler; one son, Rudolf Paltauf; three grandchildren and one to be born in April; two sisters: Rose Tuck and husband, Mark and Renee Sturges and husband, Greg; three brothers: Ronald Paltauf and wife, Julie, Robert Paltauf and wife, Ingrid; Raymond Paltauf and wife, Siobhan and numerous beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Rhianna Lynn Paltauf and sister, Roxanne Paltauf. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Grace Baptist Church Food Pantry. Interment was held on Wednesday, Decemeber 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Old Red Rock Cemetery in Red Rock followed by services at 11:00 a.m. at the Grace Baptist Church in Red Rock. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bastrop Providence Funeral Home, 2079 Hwy 71 East, Bastrop, Texas 78602
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 21, 2019