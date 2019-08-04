|
GONZALES, Rudolph Cantu Our Beloved Rudolph Cantu Gonzales, age 74, of Austin, Texas, was called by our Heavenly Father on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Rudolph was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Clara Vela Gonzales; his parents, Jesse and Helen Gonzales; grandson, Ralph Jesse Hurtado; and by his siblings, Micaela Gonzales, Margaret Castellon, Jesse Gonzales Jr and Mary Helen Polanco. He is survived by his children, Carolyn Gonzales, Rudolph Gonzales Jr., Edward Lucas Gonzales Sr., Jaime Marie Gonzales and Ashlee Marie Gonzales; siblings, Sam Gonzales, John Gonzales and Daniel (Sue) Gonzales; 11 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous other loving family and friends. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. 9:00 p.m., with the Recitation of The Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m., on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Mission Funeral Home South located at 6204 South First Street; Austin, Texas 78745. A Mass of Catholic Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m., on Wednesday August 7, 2019, at Dolores Catholic Church 1111 Montopolis Dr, Austin, Texas 78741. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery with Military Honors. Please visit www.missionmemorials.com to order flowers and offer condolences to the family.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 4, 2019