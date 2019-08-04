Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Funeral Home Serenity Chapel - Austin
6204 South First Street
Austin, TX 78745
(512) 444-3355
Resources
More Obituaries for Rudolph Gonzales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rudolph Cantu Gonzales

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rudolph Cantu Gonzales Obituary
GONZALES, Rudolph Cantu Our Beloved Rudolph Cantu Gonzales, age 74, of Austin, Texas, was called by our Heavenly Father on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Rudolph was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Clara Vela Gonzales; his parents, Jesse and Helen Gonzales; grandson, Ralph Jesse Hurtado; and by his siblings, Micaela Gonzales, Margaret Castellon, Jesse Gonzales Jr and Mary Helen Polanco. He is survived by his children, Carolyn Gonzales, Rudolph Gonzales Jr., Edward Lucas Gonzales Sr., Jaime Marie Gonzales and Ashlee Marie Gonzales; siblings, Sam Gonzales, John Gonzales and Daniel (Sue) Gonzales; 11 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous other loving family and friends. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. 9:00 p.m., with the Recitation of The Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m., on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Mission Funeral Home South located at 6204 South First Street; Austin, Texas 78745. A Mass of Catholic Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m., on Wednesday August 7, 2019, at Dolores Catholic Church 1111 Montopolis Dr, Austin, Texas 78741. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery with Military Honors. Please visit www.missionmemorials.com to order flowers and offer condolences to the family.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rudolph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now