BOHAC, Rudy John Rudy John Bohac, 85, of Granger and Round Rock, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in Round Rock under hospice care. Rudy was born March 8, 1934 to parents, Joe N and Olga Cervenka Bohac. He married Ouida Bennette Woods in 1968. He graduated from Granger High School in 1951 and began his college career. He received his Bachelor of Science and Master of Arts degrees from Southwest Texas State University (now Texas State University) in 1955 and 1962, respectively. He then obtained a Master of Science in Chemistry from Sam Houston State University. Rudy also served in the U.S. Reserves and worked as a chemist at Sinclair and Texaco refineries in Port Arthur, Texas (now BASF and Motiva Enterprises). After moving to Austin, he worked for the Austin Police Department for 26 years as a forensic chemist. He helped organize the first Forensic Laboratory for APD and loved to share stories about many interesting cases in which he was involved. After retiring from the Austin Police Department, Rudy focused on farming and ranching full time. His hobbies included raising Australian Shepherds, eating and socializing at the Circleville General Store, watching rodeos (especially bull riding as he participated in the sport while he was in college), and visiting with family and friends under 100+ year old pecan trees on his farms. He was also a member of the KJT, SPJST, and RVOS. Rudy was predeceased by his wife, Ouida Bohac, parents, Joe N and Olga Bohac, grandparents, John and Aloisa Naizer Bohac; and Louis and Julia Tobolka Cervenka; sister, Dorothy M Bohac, PhD; and brother, Joe J Bohac. Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, RJ and Tiffany Lee Bohac; granddaughters, Bylee and Kovee Bohac, all of Nacogdoches; nieces, Myra Bohac Page of Georgetown, Lois (David) McQuade of Spring, and Ann (Emil) Kuzel of Virginia; nephews, Jay Bohac of Killeen, Mark (Nancy) Bohac of Jasper, and Joe (Cindy) Bohac of Illinois; special friends and associates, Brianna Ortiz of Hutto, TX, Stacy David of Bartlett, TX, Nikki and Joe Barcuch of Granger, Circleville General Store, Michael Krause of Granger, and Martinka Brothers Farms of Bartlett; and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held at Providence Funeral Home in Taylor on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, with rosary recited at 7:00 pm. The Funeral Mass will be held at SS Cyril & Methodius Church in Granger on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Granger. Friends and family will then meet at the Circleville General Store for lunch, fellowship, and celebration of Rudy's amazing life. Paulbearers will be John Valenta, Bobby Urbanovsky, David Martinka, Randy Zbranek, Terry Pekar, and Roy Brantley. Memorial donations may be made to SS Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Granger.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 25, 2020