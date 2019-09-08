Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Beck Chapel
1700 E Whitestone Blvd
Cedar Park, TX
Rufus Dempsey Rutledge Jr.


1934 - 2019
Rufus Dempsey Rutledge Jr. Obituary
RUTLEDGE JR., Rufus Dempsey Rufus Dempsey Rutledge Jr., of Round Rock, Texas passed away on September 2nd, 2019 at the age of 85. Rufus entered this world on May 23rd, 1934, in Louise, Texas. He was born to Rufus Dempsey Rutledge Sr. and Effie Mae Rutledge. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Peggy Jean Rutledge. They were married on January 25th, 1957 in Freeport, Texas. He is also survived by two daughters; Beverly Gay Rutledge of Houston, Texas and Rachel Lynn Mills & her husband Troy Mills of Round Rock, Texas and 3 granddaughters; Natalie Nicole Mills of Lubbock, Texas, Olivia Mae Mills of Round Rock, Texas and Chloe Lynn Mills of Round Rock, Texas. Rufus was preceded in death by his daughter Lisa Ann Rutledge, and his parents. Over 85 years, Rufus lived in five cities across Texas; Louise, Wimberley, Freeport, Jones Creek, San Marcos and Round Rock. Twenty-two of those years were spent in Jones Creek where he built a home, a family, a garden and a Community. During those years, Rufus selflessly worked to develop the Jones Creek community infrastructure and served as a volunteer fireman and Fire Chief. Jones Creek was more than a place to live, it was a commitment that was close to his heart. Rufus was a son, a husband, a father and a grandfather. However, Rufus was far more than that to many others. To countless others, he was "adopted" as a big brother, a father figure, a mentor, adviser, and a very close friend. Rufus' life was defined by the things he created. He created gardens and landscapes. He created wood-workings and metal-workings. He created houses and furniture. More importantly, Rufus created relationships with others that will far outlast his 85 years. The relationships and legacy he created was founded on love, respect, and a selfless desire to serve others. Rufus will be missed but he will never be forgotten. Memorial services will be held on September 14, 2019 at 10:00am at the Beck Chapel at 1700 E Whitestone Blvd, Cedar Park, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 8, 2019
