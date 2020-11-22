1/
Rufus James Washington Sr.
1949 - 2020
WASHINGTON SR., Rufus James Rufus James Washington, Sr. was called to his heavenly home on November 18, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 71. He was born March 3, 1949 in Bastrop, Texas to Charles Washington, Sr. and Irene Parks Washington. Rufus graduated Bastrop High School in 1967. Rufus was a veteran of the U.S. Army and received the Purple Heart. Rufus was preceded in death by his son, James Washington. He is survived by his brothers, Clyde Washington of San Antonio, Texas and Charles Washington, Jr. of Bastrop, Texas; son Jeffery L. Washington of San Antonio, Texas; ex-wife Margaret Brown; 3 grandkids and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and extended family. Viewing will be from 10:00am to 12:00pm Sunday at Marrs-Jones-Newby Funeral Home, Bastrop, Texas. Graveside services will follow at 12:30pm in Fairview Cemetery, Bastrop, Texas with Military Honors.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Marrs-Jones-Newby Funeral Home
NOV
28
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Fairview Cemetery
Marrs-Jones-Newby Funeral Home
505 Old Austin Highway
Bastrop, TX 786020745
5123212576
