Harrell Funeral Home
4435 Frontier Trail
Austin, TX 78745
(512) 443-1366
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harrell Funeral Home
4435 Frontier Trail
Austin, TX 78745
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Red River Church
4425 Red River St.
Austin, TX
Rufus Lee Atkinson Obituary
ATKINSON, Rufus Lee Rufus Lee Atkinson, 91, of Austin passed away on July 21, 2019. A visitation will be held Thursday, July 25th from 6:00 8:00 p.m. at Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail, Austin, TX 78745. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 26th at Red River Church, 4425 Red River St., Austin, TX with reception following. Graveside service at Greenwood Cemetery, 8600 E. Riverside Dr., Austin, TX. following reception. Arrangements by Harrell Funeral Home.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 24, 2019
Read More
