CHALBERG, Russell March 18, 1927 August 21, 2020 Russell Gordon Chalberg, 93, passed away peacefully at home, he was a native Austinite, a WWII veteran, and member of Tarrytown United Methodist Church since 1952. Russell owned Ellison Photo on Congress Avenue, was Past President of the Downtown Austin Rotary Club, and a Paul Harris Fellow. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Marylyn Chalberg, and his children and their spouses; Allan Chalberg & Laura, Lori Hunt & Brian, and Daryl Chalberg & Amie. His grandchildren; David Hunt & Courtney, Jennifer Welsh & Alex, Kelly Satre & Brennon, Mark Chalberg, Devin Russell Chalberg, and Drew Chalberg. And his great grandchildren; Elizabeth Leigh Hunt & Calvin Russell Satre. More details can be found on the Weed Corley website.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 30, 2020.
