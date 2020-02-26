|
HAWKINS, Russell L. "Let me square the yards, while we may, old man, and make a fair wind of it homeward." - Melville Russell L. Hawkins, Jr. age 95, passed away February 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Betty Hawkins and son, Richard L. Hawkins. Russ is survived by his daughter, Kathryn Holberg and her husband Jeff; four grandchildren, Clay Holberg and his wife Laura LeBlanc, Jennifer Flood and her husband Steven, Russell L. Hawkins, III and his wife Brooke, Christina Starkie and her husband Calvin; six great-grandchildren and many extended family and friends. A celebration of Russ's life will be held at First United Methodist Church of Bastrop at 2:00 pm on March 1, 2020. The church is located at 1201 Main Street in Bastrop, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the First United Methodist Church Youth Fund in loving memory of Russell L. Hawkins, Jr.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 26, 2020