Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
2620 S. Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 442-1446
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
2620 S. Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Weed-Corley-Fish South
Austin, TX
1964 - 2019
Russell Moore Obituary
MOORE, Russell Kyle Russell Kyle Moore, beloved dad, son, brother, and friend passed away Friday, July 12, 2019. Born in Austin, Texas July 20, 1964 to Ira Donald Moore Sr. (deceased) and his beloved mother, Beverly Joan Snow Moore. Russell was a true working man, in the construction industry most of his adult life, he loved his family and friends dearly, his puppy dog, Hope, to ride his motorcycle and to go fishing. He was a true south Austinite, quick to give you a hand, quick with a smile and a laugh. He will be truly missed. He is survived by his mother, Beverly Moore; brother, Donny Moore his wife, Joe Gail; nephew, Kelby; sister, Kim Stearns her husband Joel; nieces, Tyler and Haley; children, Kyle Moore, Mick, David and Daniel Limon. Visitation 6 pm 8 pm Sunday, July 21st at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 S. Congress Avenue, Austin, TX. Funeral Service 10 am on Monday, July 22nd , at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 20, 2019
