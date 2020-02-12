|
LECKLIDER JR., Russell "Russ" Paul, Maj. USAF (ret) Major Russell "Russ" Paul Lecklider, Jr. USAF (ret), beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at the age of 74 in Buda, Texas. Russ was born in Miami, Florida on November 25, 1945 to Russell P. Lecklider of Toledo, Ohio and Sara L. Casey of Cave Spring, Georgia. He graduated from Glynn Academy in Brunswick, Georgia in 1963 where he met his future wife Kari. Russ attended the Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio where he graduated with a BA in International Studies and a MS in Political Science. In 1968 Russ and Kari were married in Quonset Point, Rhode Island and in 1970 Russ was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Air Force. He served a 20-year career as an intelligence officer with assignments in Vietnam, South Carolina, Virginia, Korea, Washington DC and Texas. He also earned an additional MS in Systems Management from the University of Southern California. Russ retired from the Air Force as a Major in 1990 and went on to have a 20-year career with the State of Texas in the field of Emergency Management. Starting out as an Emergency Resources Planning Officer in 1990, Russ held various positions of increasing responsibility within the Division of Emergency Management, Texas Department of Public Safety including Supervisor of Population Protection Planning, Supervisor of Local Planning Support, Technical Hazards Coordinator, and Assistant State Coordinator for Preparedness. Russ was instrumental in State of Texas disaster planning including developing the state plans as well as assisting local Texas city and counties in plan development, and responding to numerous state disasters including hurricanes, floods, and wildfires. In 2007 Russ was selected as the first Assistant Chief of the Texas Emergency Management Division for the State of Texas, a position he held until his retirement in 2010. Russ was preceded in death by his father Russell P. Lecklider, Sr. CDR USN Ret. He is survived by his wife Kari B. Lecklider, of Buda, son Evan A. Lecklider and wife Jeannie as well as granddaughters Deborah and Karen, of Buda, Texas. He is also survived by his mother Sara Lucile Lecklider of Evansville, Indiana, his sisters Nancy Adelman (Herb) of Del Mar, California, Kathy Stein (Stuart) of Santa Ana, California, and brothers Neil Lecklider (Nancy) of Evansville, Indiana, and John Lecklider (Carol), of Rushville, Indiana as well as numerous wonderful nieces, nephews and cousins. Russ was patriot and dedicated public servant. He loved family gatherings, gardening, a good meal, a great book and a cold glass of iced tea. He was a huge fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes and spent many fall Saturday afternoons attending Texas A&M football games with his family, cheering on his adopted Texas Aggies. Pops will be greatly missed by his family. The family will have a graveside interment of Russ's ashes with Military Honors 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the family plot in the San Marcos City Cemetery, San Marcos, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation or the
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 12, 2020