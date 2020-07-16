EDMONSON, Russell Wayne DOB 10-16-1965 DOD 07-10-2020 Russell Wayne Edmonson was born in Baytown Texas, the fourth of six children. After moving to Austin as a young child, he attended Graham Elementary, Dobie Junior High and graduated from Reagan High School in 1984. After high school Russell hired on with BMC West where he worked for close to twenty years in Austin and San Antonio. After leaving that job he worked for Nabors Completion and Production Services, Axis Crude Oil, and most recently was working with Big Country Blinds. Russell was previously married to Alma Robertson and enjoyed 17 years with her and her two children, Joshua and Erica. Recently he had moved from San Antonio to a little "piece of paradise" outside of Elgin and was enjoying spending time with his family. Russell loved to laugh, hunt and fish and was an avid Longhorn fan. He was a Christian, a grateful American, a great friend and a beloved brother. He will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to be a part of his life. Russell is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Thomas Lofton and Catherine Edmonson, maternal grandmother, Eileen Dickens and his parents Herbert and Lynda Edmonson. He is survived by his brothers: Herb Edmonson Jr (Round Rock), and Stephen Edmonson (Bastrop County), his sisters: Cathy Edmonson (Round Rock), Sharon Niemann and her husband Scott (Pflugerville), Elaine Edmonson-Garza and her husband Tom (San Antonio); uncles David Whitehead (Wichita Falls) and Pete Woods and wife Janice (Ulysses, KS), nieces: Laura Edmonson (Austin), Elizabeth Edmonson and partner Zack Rosenow and daughter Avery (Austin), Shelby Edmonson (Wilmington, OH), Lynda Kay Browder and partner Dominique Hammer (Bastrop), Catena Lopez and son Elijiah Jones (San Antonio) nephews: DJ Damm (Austin), Ben Edmonson (Enumclaw, WA), Stephen Edmonson (Wilmington, OH), Daniel Browder(Pflugerville), Sawyer Niemann (Pflugerville), Seth Niemann (Pflugerville), Antonio Lopez (San Antonio), Airman Apprentice Reynaldo Lopez (active duty United States Navy), numerous cousins and a host of true friends who Russell considered family. Honorary Pallbearers are Wesley Roach, Martin Moses, Darrin Hansen, BJ Toft, Darrell Tonne and Juan Garcia. The family will be receiving visitors from 4pm to 6pm Saturday July 18, 2020 at The Chapel at Beck Funeral Home located at 15709 Ranch Rd 620 N Austin Tx 78717. If you choose to attend feel free to wear your burnt orange for Russell. There will be a memorial celebration of life at a later date. The family greatly appreciates the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. Please note: In compliance with orders from the State of Texas and Williamson County, Beck Chapel is practicing COVID-19 safety measures. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed during the visitation.