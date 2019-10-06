|
|
RANCK, Rusty Rusty Ranck, 57 years old, of Dripping Springs, passed away September 27, 2019 after 17 years of a world class fight with cancer. Rusty was born December 3, 1961 in Lancaster, CA but moved to Lubbock, TX in 1976 where he met and married the love of his life, Denise. While there, he built a successful business as a mechanic and cared for his family. In 2002 Rusty was first diagnosed with cancer, at the same time his family relocated to Dripping Spring, TX. He took pride in his work, family, and his 110% effort in all that he did. Rusty was an inspiration to all who knew him, as he lived his life to the fullest despite all obstacles. He joined the transportation department at Austin Independent School District in 2005, where he was promoted to shop foreman and so proud to "manage the maintenance of the fleet of buses that carried our most precious cargo." He enjoyed camping with his family, concerts with his woman, and good 'ol cookouts with "Papa's famous ribs". He loved fast cars, loud music, and good looking women (Denise). Rusty loved to share stories of his life and teach his children and grandchildren. He was a father figure to many as he welcomed his children's friends into his home as family. His smile, laugh, and "Rusty-isims" will be missed, but his memory will live on through the lives of those he influenced. Rusty was preceded in death by his mother and a sister. He is survived by his wife of 38 years; daughter Janise Wertz and husband Albert, granddaughter Jadyn, grandson Ethan of Wenatchee, WA; son Cale Ranck and wife Lindsay, granddaughter Mikaela of Austin, TX; two brothers, and two sisters. Memorial service will be held in Austin, TX, date to be determined.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 6, 2019