JONES, Ruth A. Ruth Jones, 1925 to 2019, made her transition on June 26, 2019. She went peacefully under hospice care. She was a heavenly soul on earth and blessed many with her love. Born at home in rural Kenedy, TX and living in Kenedy more than sixty-two years, twenty some years in Rockport, TX. and 12 years in Austin, TX area. Her Celebration of Life will be held October 20, 2019 at Williamson Family Conference & Training Center at 1607 Colony Creek Dr. Austin, TX 78758. Preservice hospitality at noon and service at 12:30 pm. She is survived by her two daughters: Yvonne Johnson (spouse Jeffrey Glander) of Austin, TX and Karen Hayden(spouse John Hayden) of Kenedy, TX and her two grandchildren Kenneth Hayden (spouse Mandy) and Tiffany Hayden Bocanegra (spouse Edgar) and 3 great grandchildren Ashleigh Hayden, Claire and Audrey Bocanegra, and her brother John Fransen (spouse Joyce) and her sister Linda Fransen of Sweden Europe. She is preceded in death by her two younger siblings: Freda Fransen of Austin and Eric Fransen of Kenedy. She is also survived by three nieces and five nephews.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 19, 2019