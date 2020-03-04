|
ALVÍREZ, Ruth Bedinghaus November 3, 1929 February 19, 2020 Ruth Bedinghaus Alvírez was born to Jesus Maria Bedinghaus and Eloisa Herrera Bedinghaus on November 3, 1929 in McAllen, Texas. She departed from this earthly world in Austin, Texas to enter her eternal home with her heavenly Father on February 19, 2020 at the age of 90. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Alvírez, and her seven siblings, Lawrence Bedinghaus, Claude Bedinghaus, Alice Gonzalez, Eloisa Lackey, Jesus Bedinghaus, Ida Adams, and David Bedinghaus. Ruth is survived by her two daughters, Ruth Ann Alvírez and Mary Elizabeth Alvírez De León, son-in-law Heriberto Alejandro De León, all of Austin, Texas, brother-in-law Dr. David Alvírez and his wife Pauline of San Antonio, Texas, and many nieces and nephews, extended family members, and lifelong friends. The life of Ruth Bedinghaus Alvírez will be celebrated on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Austin, Texas, 200 Brushy Street. The interment of ashes will be on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at La Piedad Cemetery in McAllen, Texas, 1801 Wichita Avenue. "My Father's house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am." - John 14:2-3
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 4, 2020