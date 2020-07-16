1/1
Ruth Ann Easley
1953 - 2020
EASLEY, Ruth Ann Ruth Ann Easley, 66, of Pflugerville died, Saturday, July 11th. She was born in Austin, TX on November 16, 1953, a daughter of the late Ruth Louise (Collins) and Paul Easley, Sr. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on Friday, July 17th The Family Celebration of Her Life Service will be 10am (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/rutheasley) Saturday July 18th at Cook-Walden Memorial Parks Cemetery. CDC Guidelines will be followed. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
1309 E 12th Street
