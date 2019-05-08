Resources More Obituaries for Ruth Wyatt Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ruth Ann (O'Neil) Wyatt

Obituary Condolences Flowers WYATT, Ruth Ann (O'Neil) Ruth Ann (O'Neil) Wyatt was born March 31, 1937 in Vail's Gate, New York, graduated from Newburgh high school, and attended New Pulz University, NY. She married Sterling Wayne Wyatt on the day of his graduation from West Point, and became an Army Wife. She several times had to pack his combat gear and send him off to unknown places for unknown periods of time while she took over all the family duties he left behind. That, and setting up homes in many new places, is what military wives do. Her four proudest achievements were born in New York, Arkansas, Hawaii, and Kansas, respectively: Kim Lee (Wyatt) Womack, Scott Wayne Wyatt, Todd Kirk Wyatt, and Kris Lynn Wyatt. Ruth Ann's volunteer experience, shared with her youngest daughter, was delivering Meals on Wheels, to which she has donated since then . Also as Army wives often do, Ruth Ann added to the family income by going to work in a small microfilm company. During the sale of the company, its personnel left the new owners shorthanded. Taking on all the administrative duties while directing the technical operations and sales force at the same time, she became instrumental in the new owners receiving a viable organization that had started to go down the drain. The new owners appreciated her skills and adapted her "inspect what you expect" operational model in several of their other microfilm facilities around the country. They invited her into the organization's senior management and consulting staff. But as Army wives often do, she returned her focus to getting her children off to their lives, and assisting with her husband's PTSD and post Army career. Eventually she settled down in Round Rock, Texas; with her four children, 14 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren, now spread around Texas. Ruth Ann was happiest while giving her special chocolate chip cookies, coconut balls, pecan pie, potato salad, chicken enchiladas, or sauerbraten, embedded with her love for each individual recipient. Her husband, children, and most of her extended family were around her in the Seton (Williamson Co.) Hospital where she passed on April 30, 2019 from a massive stroke over a week earlier. Neptune is handling arrangements and burial will be at Central Texas Veteran's Cemetery, Killeen, Texas. A Celebration of Life will be held 11 May in the Paloma Lake Community Center (details @512-484-9806) Ruth Ann would appreciate remembrances being made thru donations to YOUR local Meals on Wheels. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries