KANE, Dr. Ruth Anne It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, due to cancer, on October 21, 2019 of our forever-beloved Dr. Ruth Anne Kane, formerly Elizabeth Grey Herring, age 71. Born January 20, 1948 in Beaumont Texas, Dr. Kane is survived by her son Elijah Kane and his wife Whitney N. Kane; her sister Susie Butter; her brothers Joe, Steve and Chris Herring; and countless nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Dr. Kane is preceded in death by her son David Hotep Kane, her parents Red and Virginia Herring, and her siblings Mary Pat Drummond and Tim Herring. She will be fondly remembered by thousands of students, families and colleagues who were profoundly touched by the passion she brought to every element of her work in a variety of classrooms. Dr. Kane's lifelong dedication to excellence in education produced a career that spanned 5 decades. She served locally at Huston-Tillotson University, Texas State University, The University of Texas at Austin and in the Austin Independent School District. Most recently as the Director of the Education Department at Huston-Tillotson University, Dr. Kane created the first master's degree program in the school's history. While a student at UT Austin she was a leader in the Curtain Club and was instrumental in creating, performing and producing the history-making rock musical, STOMP -- "Now the Revolution" that went on to impact audiences at New York City's Public Theatre as well as numerous sites across Europe. Dr. Kane loved traveling, folk music, attending the opera, scrabble, crossword puzzles and her countless friends and family. A celebration of life memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 23 at 2:00 pm in the Navarro High School auditorium (formerly Lanier High School where Dr. Kane served as principal) -- 1201 Payton Gin Road, Austin, TX 78758).
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 17, 2019