MAXFIELD, Ruth Blank Ruth Blank Maxfield, born in Richmond Hill 103 years ago, lived in East Williston, Old Westbury, Houston, Charlottesville, Austin and finally Baldwin where she lived until her death. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Edwin David. Devoted mother of Donna Chimera, James Maxfield (Greta) and the late Richard. Dear mother in law of Susan. Proud grandmother of Peter (Carolyn), Gillian Stass (George), Christopher (Mary), Jacob and Amelia Maxfield, Sulekha Moler (Christopher) and James Maxfield. Cherished great grandma/Gigi of Peter, Emma, Lauryn, Hayden, Amanda and Julia Turner, Sarah, Christopher, Andrew, Kai, Ian, Lukas and Olivia. Treasured by all! She was loving, giving, an entertainer par excellance and a wonderful cook and decorator. Oh, how she will be missed! Burial service will be on Saturday, November 9 at 10:30, Cook-Walden Forest Oaks 6300 William Cannon, Austin, Texas 78749. In lieu of flowers, donations to in Ruth's memory would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 8, 2019