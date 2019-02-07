Home

Beck Funeral Home in Austin/Round Rock
15709 Ranch Road 620
Austin, TX 78717
(512) 244-3772
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
CORREA, Ruth S. Ruth S. Correa, 61, was granted her angel wings on the morning of Feb. 5th 2019. Her final days were spent at home surrounded by family and friends. Her kind heart and beautiful smile touched so many and will be forever missed. Visitation will be Thursday Feb 7th @ 5-8p at Beck Funeral Home, 15709 Ranch Rd 620 N. Austin, TX 78717. Funeral Services will be held Friday, Feb 8th @10am at Beck Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cook-Walden Memorial Hill Cemetery, 14501 IH-35 N., Pflugerville, TX 78660. The Family would like to extend a very heartfelt Thank you to Hospice Austin Nursing Staff, Texas Oncology Round Rock, Edward & Vangie Abeita. RRISD, The Team at Teravista Elementary School and Cityview Bible Church.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 7, 2019
