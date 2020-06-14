CALDWELL, Ruth Eleanor Sorensen Ruth Eleanor Sorensen Caldwell went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 16, 2020. She died peacefully in Smithville, Texas, at the age of 99. She is predeceased by her husband of forty-six years, James W Caldwell, twin infant sons, grandson, Mark J. McClure, and ten of her eleven siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy D. Lowery of Smithville, grandson T. Trent McClure and granddaughter Michele E. McClure, both of Austin, and many nieces and nephews. She was born in Pharr, Texas, on January 3, 2021, to Alfred and Beulah Angell Sorensen. She graduated with honors from PSJA where her father was a well-known and beloved educator. World War 11 put an end to college plans and she went to work at MooreField Air Base in Mission, Texas. It was here that she met a dashing, well- known, and "spirited" Air Corps fighter pilot and instructor from Philadelphia. They married on April 29, 1944. After the war, they moved to Trenton, New Jersey to find their piece of the American dream. They started a business that grew into one of the largest wholesale distributors of farm, dairy, veterinarian and equine, and garden supplies on the northeast coast. Today it is known as Bradley Caldwell, Inc. of Hazelton, Pa. Ruth was one of the strongest blocks in its foundation and eventual success. In retirement, Ruth and her husband moved to central New York to be close to their daughter and her family. After her husband's passing, she returned to Texas. She enjoyed her new church, new home and friends, playing bridge, volunteering, and helping others. Even though dementia took its toll, she was able to beat anyone at dominoes even up until her final days. Ruth was a "whirlwind". Up before anyone, making breakfast, off to the office, home to make lunch, back to the office and home to make or help with dinner for an extended family of five, which included her in-laws. She also raised a daughter, maintained the old Victorian family home, and did all the laundry and ironing, there was no Prozac, Dr. Phil, or feminist notions, only a steel will, determination, and strong character. She left a legacy of kindness, faith, grit, humor, and unconditional love. Her contagious smile and laughter will be missed by all who knew and loved her. The family wishes to thank the nurses and wonderful staff at the Towers Nursing Home in Smithville as well as those who were faithful in prayer. Graveside services will be held later this summer at the family site in Ewing Cemetery, Trenton, New Jersey. Any contributions may be made, in her honor, to the Memorial Fund at the First Baptist Church, Smithville, Texas.



