MYRICK, Ruth Hannah Ruth Hannah Myrick, 86, of Austin, Texas, passed away on May 25, 2020. Hannah was born in Albany, New York on February 3, 1934. Hannah was married to Robert Lawrence Myrick on August 23, 1952. They were married for 49 years until his passing in June 2001. She enjoyed spending time with her family, attending church, and reading as much as possible. She was a kind soul with a playful sense of humor, and was loved by all who knew her. Hannah is survived by her three children, Robert Lawrence Myrick Jr, Charles Christopher Myrick, and Gay Elizabeth Myrick, as well as her three grandchildren, Ashley Michelle Myrick, Taylor Lynne Crace, and Max Colburn Crace. A service will be held at a later date at Bethany Lutheran Church in Austin, Texas.



