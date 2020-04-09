Home

Providence Funeral Home
Ruth Alewin
Ruth Marie Alewin


1970 - 2020
Ruth Marie Alewin Obituary
ALEWIN, Ruth Marie Ruth Marie Alewine, age 50, of Elgin, Texas passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. Ruth was born to Robert and Dorothy Adams on March 9, 1970 in Iowa City, Iowa. She met the love of her life, Charles, on February 15, 1991 and on March 4, 2007 they tied the knot. In 2001 Ruth and Charles moved their family to Elgin, Texas, where she worked for Elgin Veterinary hospital. While working for Elgin Veterinary Hospital she was able to obtain her Veterinary Assistance degree, Dog Groomer License and became a Dog Obedience Trainer. She had a love for all animals. In her spare time, she loved to be outdoors and spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by both her parents, and two brothers; Jeff Adams and Robin Adams. Ruth is survived by her husband Charles, children; Billy Joe Kell Jr., Trina Mae Kell, and Jimmy Lee Alewine and three grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Kimberly Bartels, and two brothers Tim and Mike Adams. A Memorial Services in honor of Ruth will be held 2:00 P.M. Thursday, April 2, 2020. Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home, Pastor Ronnie Gregory officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 9, 2020
