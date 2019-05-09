Austin American-Statesman Obituaries
Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home
SCHWARTZ, Ruth Ruth "Penny" Schwartz, age 97, of Austin, passed away on May 6, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, New York on July 6, 1921. Penny graduated high school and then went on to receive her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Brooklyn College. She married Milton Schwartz on September 6, 1942. Penny taught kindergarten and enjoyed acting and cooking. Penny is survived by her sons, Adam and Philip Schwartz; her grandchildren, Jessica Bass, Aram Schwartz, and Fernando Schwartz; and her great-grandchild, Valentina Schwartz. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Beth Israel III Cemetery at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks in Pflugerville. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 9, 2019
